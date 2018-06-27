TMA evacuates heaps of refuse along Tema Motorway

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has, in a special exercise, cleared heaps of refuse along the Accra-Tema Motorway
.
Several tonnes of garbage dumped along the stretch by squatters and other unscrupulous persons have since been cleared.
The squatter situation along the motorway has become a serious national concern, as many sanitation problems are created through their activities.
On June 19, 2018, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mr Kofi Adda, complained about the activities of refuse-collecting tricycles, popularly known as “
In a press statement, the minister said stringent measures had been instituted to monitor the motorway and other highways to check the practice, warning that offenders would be arrested.
Action
In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Tema yesterday, Mr Anang-La expressed worry about the squatter situation and cautioned that very soon the TMA would embark on a massive demolition exercise to remove all illegal structures along the motorway.
“The TMA has posted several warning notices to owners and occupants of illegal structures along the motorway and we shall continue to engage with them before the exercise starts,” he added.
He stated that the latest evacuation of the refuse came on the back of an earlier one the assembly had embarked on and said the continued disregard for proper sanitation practices was a drain on the resources of the assembly.
Mr Anang-La commended the Tema Restoration Ambassadors, an environmental group, for its commitment to assist the assembly to clean and maintain the streets and drains in the metropolis.
Arrests
Earlier this year, the TMA, in collaboration with the police, arrested 25 tricycle riders for dumping refuse along the motorway.
When they were arrested, the riders were made to collect the refuse and take it to the Kpone landfill site.