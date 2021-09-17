Three arrested in Akatsi for recruitment fraud

Three persons in Akatsi in the Volta Region have been arrested by the police for duping people who hoped to be recruited into the Ghana Police Service.
The three, Bernard Amenyah, 18; Godsway Adzikah, 23 and Godson Wemegah, 21, are currently in the custody of the Volta Regional Police Command where investigations are ongoing.
According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Officer for the region, DSP Effia Tenge, the arrest was done on September 14, 2021 following a fraudulent Facebook publication purported to have been created by the Volta Regional Commander, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwarteng, advertising to assist potential applicants to be enlisted into the service.
Scam victims
Many people who fell victim to the scam, according to preliminary investigations, paid various amounts to the three suspects with the hope of being considered in the ongoing process.
DSP Effia Tenge explained that the command was not responsible for the recruitment into the police service. She, therefore, advised applicants to be cautious of some false protocol allocations being offered all over the place.
“The Volta Regional Police Command remains resolute in the pursuit of recruitment charlatans in the region and has arrested a total of five suspects in the past weeks,” she said.
The police have subsequently called on persons who have fallen victim in the scam to report to the command to assist in investigations and prosecution.