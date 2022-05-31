Thirsty times ahead: Central Region GWCL warns

The Central Region office of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said the lax in the fight against illegal mining in water bodies is having critical consequences on water production.
It has, therefore, urged the security agencies to step up efforts at clamping down on such illegality.
The Central Region Chief Manager of the GWCL, Kwesi Yeboah Abebrese, said it was also important that all Ghanaians saw the need to join the fight and campaign against the illegal mining activities destroying the nation's water bodies or expect "thirsty times."
Mr Abebrese was speaking at an engagement with the Bantama community in Elmina last week Tuesday.
The first of such engagements was held at Bantama to address concerns of consumers and to improve cordiality between them and their consumers.
It was also to explain the operations of the company to them, their challenges and what consumers could do to help improve the efficiency of water supply, as well as educate consumers on water quality, billing and metering.
Nine more of such community engagements have been scheduled for communities across the region before the end of this year.
Worsened situation
Mr Abebrese said the pollution of water sources had worsened and was greatly affecting GWCL activities and thus, called for intensified efforts.
"Virtually all our water sources for our treatment plants are affected. We are talking about something as important as water and I think our security agencies must rise up brutally again to save our water bodies," he said.
Mr Abebrese stated that the GWCL could not ensure the efficient supply of potable water to communities if they did not have their cooperation and support.
"There are often issues that bring misunderstanding and tension between the company and the communities. Water not flowing, high billing, improper development which encroaches on utility spaces and the quality of water among others.”
“We cannot achieve much if is there is tension between us and the consumers. This is what we should be doing and we are going to intensify such engagements," he said.
Water potability
Mr Abebrese stated that water from the GWCL was wholesome for consumption and disabused the minds of consumers that the water caused typhoid.
He said the company was committed to its standards of ensuring consumers had safe drinking water and would do all to maintain such.
He said it was also important that consumers played their part by paying their bills promptly to support the company's operations.
He urged the residents to make their complaints to the offices of the GWCL for prompt redress.
The assembly member for Elmina Bantama, Kofi Gyeni, commended the GWCL for the engagement.
He called on the government to subsidise the cost of laying water pipes to homes in vulnerable communities. Other consumers called for improved communication in the billing system.