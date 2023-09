The Accra-Tema toll booth accident which claimed one life [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 04 - 2023 , 10:20

A vehicle accident at the Tema side of motorway at the weekend left one person dead and another injured.

The vehicle, a truck reportedly skidded off the road and collided with one of the toll booths.

The driver of the truck, who suffered injuries, was taken to the hospital, but his assistant [mate] reportedly died on the spot.

An eyewitness said the accident happened around around 5 am.