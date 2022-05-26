The Gambian Government's Whitepaper on TRRC's probe in Yahya Jammeh's regime - Full report

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Government of the Republic of The Gambia launched a Whitepaper on the findings and recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission set up in December 2017, to probe the 22-year reign of its former leader, Yahya Jammeh.
We reproduce the entire Whitepaper issued by the Government of The Gambia below.
Click on this link to download or read the Whitepaper. (pdf)
Among other responsibilities, the TRRC was mandated to create an impartial historical record of violations and abuses of human rights from July 1994 to January 2017, in order to promote healing and reconciliation; respond to the needs of the victims; address impunity; and prevent a repetition of the violations and abuses suffered by making recommendations for the establishment of appropriate preventive mechanisms including institutional and legal reforms;
It was also to establish and make known the fate or whereabouts of disappeared victims; provide victims an opportunity to relate their own accounts of the violations and abuses suffered; and grant reparations to victims in appropriate cases.
