Next article: LIST: The 5 investigations involving Ken Ofori-Atta that have led to him being declared a fugitive

Featured

I regret choosing teaching – Asuoso SHS Teacher stabbed in eye by student speaks out

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 12 - 2025 , 12:06 2 minutes read

A teacher, Ishmael Famous, who was stabbed in the left eye by a loitering student of Asuoso Senior High School in Offinso, Ashanti Region, last year, has expressed regret over choosing teaching as a profession.

He stated that he remains traumatised by the incident and often questions his decision to become a teacher, wondering whether he would have been better off in another profession.

"It is not as though the student was in class and I sent him out. No. We simply encouraged students outside the classroom to come in and learn," he explained.

Mr. Famous made these remarks during an interview with Adom TV while recalling the harrowing experience.

Advertisement

"I didn't see the fight. I was so confused—all I heard was that some people were shouting that he (the student) was going to kill me with the knife. He slashed my neck and head twice before finally stabbing me in the eye," he recounted.

He added that his colleagues rushed to his aid and took him to the hospital for first-aid treatment.

Medical examinations revealed that his left eye had been permanently damaged due to the type of cutter the student used in the attack.

Call for justice

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has demanded justice for Mr. Famous, urging the police to prosecute the student responsible for the attack.

Additionally, GNAT insists that Mr. Famous deserves Workman’s Compensation, as he lost his eye while performing his lawful duty.

The case continues to spark discussions about teacher safety and the need for stronger measures to protect educators in Ghana’s schools.