Teacher gets 10 years imprisonment for stealing from bank

GNA Feb - 05 - 2025 , 17:03 1 minute read

A 36-year-old teacher of the Freso SDA Junior High School (JHS) in the Bekwai Municipality, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Asante Bekwai circuit court.

John Ankomah Boateng, is said to have stolen over GH¢238,550 from the Bosomefreho Rural Bank Limited, using the GhanaPay app, despite having a balance of only GH¢2.23 in his account.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Mr Isaac Apietu.

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum, who prosecuted the case said the incident occurred between February 9 and February 26, 2024, and was reported to the Ashanti South Regional CID on February 28.

Boateng was subsequently arrested on March 13, 2024.

During interrogation, the convict confessed to the crime and revealed that he transferred the money to some friends for safekeeping.

He transferred GH¢10,000 to one Isaac, GH¢5,000 to one Kwaku, GH¢20,000 to Duah, and GH¢5,000 to Neymar.

He again, sent GH¢40,000 to a travel agent to process travel documents for him.

Chief Inspector Twum said after further investigation Boateng was charged and brought before the court.