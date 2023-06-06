Tamale Teaching Hospital gets paediatric theatre, CT scan

Mohammed Fugu Jun - 06 - 2023 , 13:31

A new CT scan and children’s theatre have been commissioned at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to offer specialist surgical operations and care to children.

Initiated by the International Child Cleft Foundation, Smile Foundation and KidsOR, the paediatric theatre has been furnished with cutting-edge equipment tailored towards meeting the surgical needs of children.

The facility is expected to improve child healthcare delivery at the hospital which serves as a major referral centre in northern Ghana.

On the other hand, the CT scan is expected to complement the existing one which has been breaking down frequently due to the pressure on it.

The frequent breakdown of the old machine over the years compelled patients to travel to as far as Techiman in the Bono East Region for scan services.

The new machine procured by the Ministry of Health has been installed at the Accident and Emergency Unit to offer emergency services to patients.

Inauguration

Inaugurating the facilities, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the TTH, Dr Atiku Adam, expressed gratitude to Smile Train and KidsOR for their collaborative efforts that led to the building of the children's theatre.

He said the hospital conducted about 328 surgeries among children alone in its shared surgical theatre in 2022 and added that the number could have been more, if the hospital had a dedicated theatre for children.

He pledged his outfit's commitment to put the facilities to good use, to enable them to serve their intended purposes.

For his part, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, reiterated the government's commitment to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

That, he said, would go a long way to contribute towards achieving universal health coverage by 2030.