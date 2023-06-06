Dr Atiku Adam (left), acting Chief Executive of Tamale Teaching Hospital, being assisted by Sule Salifu (middle), MCE of Tamale, and staff of the hospital to commission the facilities. INSET: The CT scan
Dr Atiku Adam (left), acting Chief Executive of Tamale Teaching Hospital, being assisted by Sule Salifu (middle), MCE of Tamale, and staff of the hospital to commission the facilities. INSET: The CT scan

Tamale Teaching Hospital gets paediatric theatre, CT scan

Mohammed Fugu

A new CT scan and children’s theatre have been commissioned at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to offer specialist surgical operations and care to children.

Initiated by the International Child Cleft Foundation, Smile Foundation and KidsOR, the paediatric theatre has been furnished with cutting-edge equipment tailored towards meeting the surgical needs of children.

The facility is expected to improve child healthcare delivery at the hospital which serves as a major referral centre in northern Ghana.

On the other hand, the CT scan is expected to complement the existing one which has been breaking down frequently due to the pressure on it.

The frequent breakdown of the old machine over the years compelled patients to travel to as far as Techiman in the Bono East Region for scan services.

The new machine procured by the Ministry of Health has been installed at the Accident and Emergency Unit to offer emergency services to patients.

Inauguration

Inaugurating the facilities, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the TTH, Dr Atiku Adam, expressed gratitude to Smile Train and KidsOR for their collaborative efforts that led to the building of the children's theatre.

He said the hospital conducted about 328 surgeries among children alone in its shared surgical theatre in 2022 and added that the number could have been more, if the hospital had a dedicated theatre for children.

He pledged his outfit's commitment to put the facilities to good use, to enable them to serve their intended purposes.

For his part, the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, reiterated the government's commitment to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

That, he said, would go a long way to contribute towards achieving universal health coverage by 2030.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Tag Cloud

| Ghana Politics Today  

News in Ghana | News Today | Ghana News

| Daily Graphic News |

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |