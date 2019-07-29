"Talk tax" increased from 6 to 9 per cent

Government has announced an increment in the communication service tax from 6 per cent to 9 per cent.
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, who announced this in Parliament on Monday says the increment is to aimed at creating a viable technology ecosystem to among other things identify and combat cybercrime.
The ecosystem, when created, will also protect users of information technology and combat money laundering and other financial crimes.
“The Communication Service Tax (CST) was introduced in 2008 at an ad valorem rate of six percent. The tax is levied on charges payable by consumers for the use of communication services. Government proposes to increase the tax to nine percent…,” he said.
According to Mr Ofori-Atta, the increase will not be earmarked, however, the sharing ratio will be adjusted in such a manner that the national youth employment programmes continue to receive the same proportions as they are currently receiving.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page