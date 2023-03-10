Take advantage of digital technology "Lady Julia challenges girls"

Emmanuel Baah, Mar - 10 - 2023 , 07:54

The wife of the Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, has challenged young adults, especially girls, to take advantage of digital technology to better their lives.

“Technology is in your palms. You have the liberty to learn the easiest way,” she said, stressing that digital technology was responsible for moving development across the world.

“In order for women and girls to contribute effectively towards the development of this country, there is the need for them to be knowledgeable in the digital technology space and use the tools effectively,” she added.

Lady Julia threw the challenge during the 2023 Lady Julia Mentorship Masterclass held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi last Wednesday.

An educational programme instituted by the Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation (OSTF), this year’s masterclass coincided with the International Women’s Day commemorated worldwide on March 8 every year.

It is a day meant to address issues of gender equality, gender-based violence (violence against women), women empowerment, among others.

The global theme for this year’s commemoration was: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality".

The day-long mentorship programme brought together girls from 20 senior high schools in the Ashanti Region.

Also present were the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr William Amankra Appiah; traditional leaders and heads of the girl-child educational units in some districts and municipalities in the region.

Other speakers

The other resource persons were the Board Chair of SG Bank, Margaret Boateng Sekyere; the Director of Programmes, Anglican Diocese of Accra, Rev. Akua Ofori-Boateng, and a lecturer at the KNUST, Dr Phyllis Tawiah.

The Head of the Department of Statistics and Actuarial Science, KNUST, Professor Atinuke Olusola Adebanji, chaired the event on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson.

Each of the speakers reaffirmed Lady Julia’s call on young girls to use digital technology effectively in order to enhance their capabilities.

They shared their personal life stories with the students and told them that they had equal opportunities with their male counterparts, and, therefore, nothing could dwindle their fortunes so long as they remained focused on their career paths.