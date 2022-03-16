Swedru Archdeaconry installs first Master Shepherd

The Swedru Archdeaconry Guild of the Good Shepherd in the Anglican Diocese of Cape Coast has inducted Grace Yamoah as its first Archdeaconry Master Shepherd.
The ceremony held at the Holy Redeemer Anglican Church, Agona Kwanyako, was officiated by Archdeacon Venerable Peter Amoako-Gyampah, who inaugurated the Master Shepherd and new officers to oversee the new Archdeaconry.
As part of her roles as the Master Shepherd, she is expected to enhance members' faith by way of prayer, worship and spiritual care.
She is also expected to listen to members' concerns and meet their spiritual needs in accordance with biblical and Anglican beliefs.
Discipline
Delivering the homily, Rev. Fr. Benjamin I. B Amoah urged the new Master Shepherd and members to work together successfully to achieve established goals in order to make the guild more appealing and formidable.
He stated that the guild could only thrive, if its members were humble and disciplined, as this would improve their spirituality and ensure growth on all levels.
"Humility and discipline are the pattern for success, and they are very vital in every walk of life, and they will secure the guild's progress," he said, adding that the master shepherds and members should align their activities to the diocese's criteria.
The past National Archdeaconry Master Shepherd, Nelly Buaku Tettey, urged the guild's leadership to reinvigorate their commitment and coordinate efforts to achieve the desired objectives.
She urged the new Chaplain and guild members to work together "to achieve established objectives in order to make the guild more appealing and formidable."
Commitment
The newly installed Master Shepherd, Grace Yamoah, expressed gratitude to the guild's leadership and members for choosing her for the position and pledged to stay modest and dedicated to her duties as she accepted her new office.
"I commit to dedicate my services to this honourable guild and express my thanks for electing and installing me," she stated.