Susu collectors urged to adopt technology use

Emelia Ennin Abbey Sep - 07 - 2023 , 07:49

Susu collectors in the country have been urged to adopt technology and innovation to improve their business operations and service delivery to their clients.

"Businesses are using new technology to break into new markets.

Technology has to be part of your marketing mix, if you expect to grow your client and revenue," the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Microfinance Institution Network, (GHAMFIN), Yaw Gyamfi ,has said.

He was addressing the opening of the annual general meeting of the Greater Accra Co-operative Susu Collectors Society (GACSCS) in Accra.

It was on the theme: "Re-positioning susu enterprises through innovation and technology, building systems for literacy and client satisfaction".

The occasion was also used to launch the 40th anniversary of the GACSCS.

Benefits

Susu is a popular means of saving for many people in the informal sector.

The susu collector serves as a source of soft loans and also collects money daily from a contributor.

At the end of a period, usually a month, all contributions collected, save one day’s, are returned to contributors with the one-day contribution held by the collector serving as his or her commission.

The adoption of technology, Mr Gyamfi said, had benefits including helping businesses to solve complex problems, improving communication, propeling marketing and business growth, improving branding, and boosting customer loyalty.

"The uncertainties and complex business situations faced by Susu operators are made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic challenges.

General Manager of GACSCS, Esther Odjawo, said in an era where technological advancements shaped the course of businesses, susu enterprises needed to reinvent themselves by infusing innovation into their core strategies.

“The society must harness the power of cutting-edge technologies to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and foster unprecedented growth,” she said.

The President of GACSCS, Patrick Attahokyere, said the society would continue to train and build the capacity of its members to foster a positive customer experience.

Activities lined up for the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the GACSCS include a health talk and health screening for both members and traders at the Kaneshie Market, seminar and a donation to the neonatal intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.