Featured

Suspended driver joins court hearing while driving [VIDEO]

BBC May - 30 - 2024 , 14:14

A judge in the US state of Michigan was surprised when a defendant appeared for his remote court hearing while behind the wheel.

Advertisement

Corey Harris, who is charged with driving on a suspended licence, joined the call from a moving car.

"I don't even know why he would do that," the judge said to the defendant's lawyer.