Suspects of alleged murderer of Tweneboa Kodua SHS student arrested

Two persons suspected of robbing and murdering a student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (SHS) will be put before court today, the Ghana Police Service has announced.
The suspects, including a minor, were arrested at Benebene near Fiankoma in the Ashanti Region by the Police with support from some members of the Fiankoma community.
News Release:
A Suspect and Minor Arrested for Alleged Robbery and Murder of a Motor Rider at Benebene near Fiankoma
The Police in a news release said the suspect Eric Anning and the minor after robbing their victim, Osei Mensah Daniel, a third-year student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School, of his Boxer motorbike, murdered and buried him in a cocoa farm near Benebene.
Following their arrest, the suspect together with his minor accomplice led Police to the scene where the body of the deceased was found.
The body was removed and deposited at the St Peter's Catholic Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.
"Suspect Eric Anning who had sustained a deep cut on his right hand during the robbery was taken to the hospital for medical attention," the release said.
The Ashanti Regional Command has also reached out to the family of the deceased and the Inspector-General of Police has also spoken to the parents of the deceased to commiserate with them on behalf of the Police Administration.