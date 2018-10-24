Suspected robbers break into Daboya Police Armoury

Some suspected armed robbers last Saturday broke into a police armoury in Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Northern Region.
They are suspected to have bolted with an unspecified number of weapons.
The police officer who was on duty at the time of the incident is said to have vacated his post prior to the robbery.
Although the Northern Regional Police Command has been tight lipped on the incident, a highly placed source at the command told Graphic Online that the said officer has been interdicted and is assisting with investigations.