Suspected armed robbers kill lawyer on Bole-Bamboi highway

Suspected armed robbers have attacked a vehicle and shot the driver dead on the Bole-Bamboi highway in the Savannah Region.
The deceased has been identified as Richard Badombie, a lawyer in Accra.
He was reportedly travelling to Jirapa in the Upper West Region with some relatives.
The police have mounted a search for the suspected robbers who attacked the vehicle at a section of the road between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri on Saturday.
They reportedly emerged from the near-by bush and signaled the vehicle in which the lawyer and his relatives were travelling to stop.
One of the suspects immediately shot dead the driver of the vehicle, Richard Badombie, who is a lawyer with Lartey, Badombie & Co. Associates in Accra.
The robber had asked whether the passengers on board were police officers.
After shooting the lawyer, they tried to open the doors of the vehicle as the car had veered off the road and hit a tree.
But a dog in the car reportedly barked at them and they fled.