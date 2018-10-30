Surfline closed down over unpaid taxes totaling GH¢ 37m

Internet service provider, Surfline, has been shut down by the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA) for owing unpaid taxes in excess of GH¢ 37 million
.
Officials of the Debt Management and Compliance Enforcement Unit of the GRA closed down the Roman Ridge Head office of the company for failing to pay or show any commitment to paying the taxes.
Workers were asked to pack out before the GRA used it yellow and red tapes to seal doors of the office and the main gate of the company.
Mr Kwasi Bobia-Ansah, the Assistant Commissioner Communications and Public Affairs of the GRA, said the office was shut down because there was no commitment from the company to pay.
READ ALSO: Glo escapes closure of head office over unpaid taxes
He said the company had been given 10 days to offset the debt or risk legal action.
He said the authority had made it a point to use distress action as the last resort.
“We prefer to dialogue…we just don’t close down. This is one of the last tools available to us,” he said, adding “We communicate, remind you, etc but they don’t show enough commitment.”
“Before there is a distress action, there are phone calls and reminders. We don’t just get up one day to shut them down,” Mr Bobia-Ansah stated.
Earlier Glo escaped closure when it issued a GH¢ 2 million cheque as part payment for the more than GH¢ 10 million it owes.
Mr Bobia-Ansah said there was a commitment from Glo to pay but Surfline did not show that.
The company could lose its assets if it fails to honour its tax obligations.