Featured

Supreme Court dismisses suit challenging FDA guideline on using celebrities for alcohol advertising

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 19 - 2024 , 10:53

The Supreme Court, by a 5-2 majority decision, has dismissed a suit challenging a guideline by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) which prohibits celebrities and well-known personalities from advertising alcoholic products.

Advertisement

In a ruling today, a seven-member panel of the apex court, led by Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, held that the FDA guideline is not unreasonable and does not contradict Article 17 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

“This suit fails in its entirety and is dismissed,” Justice Torkonoo stated.

The case was filed by Mark Darlington Osae, Manager of Hiplife artists Reggie 'N' Bollie, and Skrewfaze.

Article 17(1) of the Constitution stipulates that all persons shall be equal before the law, while Article 17(2) states that “a person shall not be discriminated against on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed, or social or economic status.”

The plaintiff argued that the FDA guideline is unconstitutional as it violates the right against discrimination as guaranteed by Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.

Ban

Guideline 3.2.10 of the Guidelines for the Advertisement of Foods was published by the FDA on February 1, 2016. It states that "No well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertising."

The FDA contended that the guideline was necessary to prevent minors from being influenced by celebrities to consume alcohol.