Suntreso: Husband of pregnant woman who died over "GH¢500 motivation fee" to sue hospital

The husband of a 30-year old pregnant woman at the Suntreso Government Hospital in Kumasi on Thursday, July 5, has threatened to sue the facility for negligence.
According to him, the doctor in charge delayed a caesarean section because he was unable to readily pay "doctor motivation fee" of GH¢500.
Pastor Solomon Lamo Latiff in a media interview said his wife was delayed medical attention for about three hours after they reported to the facility.
“Thursday I was there, so while I was there, he [the doctor] told me how much I’m going to pay for somethings that the health insurance will not cover…so I said ok. Then he asked how much I was going to give to them. In fact I understood what he said but I was not so much convinced that that’s what he actually meant.
“So I asked, what is it? And he said motivation. So I asked him, how much do you take and he said GH¢500. He told me this personally. If I knew this is what was going to happen I would have recorded him …I sat there for about an hour, I didn’t see anything and after some hours I didn’t see anything. By then, my wife had been made to sit inside of the theatre. So after about 3 hours I went to the theatre and asked of what was going on and they told me they were doing some cleaning,” he narrated.
“So it was after I went to the doctor’s office to call him then he came and immediately he entered the theatre he put my wife in there. He called me and matched me into the theatre and I went there and saw the lifeless body of my wife. I’m not going to end it here. I have decided that after everything is done, I’ll take the matter up. I intend to sue the doctor,” he said.
Hospital investigation
The hospital, however, says it has initiated investigations into the allegation.
Dr Thomas Agyarko, the medical superintendent at the Suntreso Government Hospital said a committee has been formed to look into the allegation.
He said the metro and regional directorate of health has since been informed about the complaint.
“So far, management’s attention has been drawn to this issue and as demands we have informed the appropriate quarters and we have subsequently sent notification to the metro and regional health director,” he said.