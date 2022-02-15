Stratcomm Africa wins two awards

Communication agency, Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcomm), won two awards at the 2021 Annual Public Relations Excellence Awards.
The agency was recognised for excelling in communication content in its campaign delivery (Best content) and also for communication for nonprofit purposes (Best in Nonprofit communication).
The citations accompanying the two awards said, Stratcomm Africa “Provided regular, relatable and relevant content, packaged in engaging and easy to consume ways to key stakeholders.”
In respect of the award for best in nonprofit communication, which was in respect of communication about Covid -19, the citation said, “Stratcomm Africa planned and executed an effective relationship, strengthening communication with a PR strategy, which yielded demonstrable results.”
The Public Relations Excellence Awards, the flagship recognition activity of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, awards members for excellence in various aspects of public relations/communications delivery.
Mawuko Afadzinu, President of IPR Ghana said, “Our Institute promotes excellence through constant learning and relearning and we honour and reward excellence as this contributes to the growth of our profession.”
Esther A.N Cobbah, Founder of Stratcomm Africa said, “Excellent content is critical for impactful communication and that is the trademark of Stratcomm Africa. We at Stratcomm Africa, also deploy excellence in communication for non-profit purposes to benefit society, not just for commercial purposes. We are therefore delighted to receive this year, the awards for Best content and Best in Nonprofit communication.”
Stratcomm Africa turns 28 this year.