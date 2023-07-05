Stratcomm Africa launches Garden and Flower show

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Jul - 05 - 2023 , 06:15

The 11th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) has been launched with a call on stakeholders to foster collaboration on actions against climate change.

The show is a flagship event of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, an initiative of Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcomm Africa), a communication firm, aimed at promoting floriculture and horticulture in the country, while creating awareness of the commercial, environmental, health and aesthetic benefits of flowers and gardens.

The show will be on the theme: “Green fusion: Collaborating for climate action”, and would centre on promoting a sense of unity and collaboration among stakeholders to help address pressing challenges posed by climate change globally.

Event

The event, which would start from August 30, 2023 - September 3, 2023, will come off at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra.

Activities lined up include a conference, a master class, a karaoke night, movies and fashion in the park, among others.

It would also showcase some innovative products such as flowers, garden tools, garden ornaments, flower pots, soil conditioners, agrochemicals, garden-inspired fashion, garden furniture, cosmetics and other green living related products and services.

Launch

The Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Esther Cobbah, said the show was in alignment with the global initiative to promote greening and combat limate change.

She said this year’s edition would fuse different talents and interest to make the country greener, cleaner, healthier and more beautiful.

“So with this edition, we are expecting more citizens to sign on and say no to deforestation, say no to climate change and yes to climate action,” Ms Cobbah added.

The Manager, Marketing Communication at Stratcomm Africa, Sharon Anim, also said that previous editions recorded an attendance of about 28,000 people, while about 17 million communication messages on climate change, environmental sustainability and conservation were delivered.

Innovation

On the importance of collaboration to combat climate change, the Executive Director of Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, a CSO, Ruka Sanusi, said it was important to use innovative ideas to ensure a sustainable environment.

She said the African continent was known to emit about four per cent of gases that contributed to climate change globally.

However, in finding solutions to reduce the impact and help fight against climate change, the continent has the least capacity in terms of financial or technical resources.