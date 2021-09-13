Stop attacking judiciary on social media – AG to lawyers

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, has decried the attitude of some lawyers to denigrate the judiciary when court decisions do not favour them.
He said the trend, including the employment of personal attacks on judges on social media, is a far cry from their professional calling and urged to refrain from it, saying technologies do not eradicate etiquettes.
Speaking on Monday, September 13 at this year’s Ghana Bar Association’s Annual General Conference which held in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga, the Minister expressed concern that some legal practitioners have made it their behaviour to use social media to tarnish the image of senior colleagues and judges in the profession.
He said some lawyers also run commentaries on issues before court and predict how such issues should be adjudicated, stressing that when judgements in such instances did not go their way, they use social media to castigate the judges.
For him, crucifying judges and senior colleagues on social media ought to be stopped by all lawyers in order not to lower the image of the legal profession in the country.
The 2021 GBA Annual conference is on the theme: “Ensuring an increase in revenue mobilization through taxation for the purpose of accelerated national development The role of the lawyer.”
The annual conference enables GBA to take stock of its activities and also plan for the coming years.
Many speakers have been slated for the conference. Among the speakers on Monday morning included President Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anim-Yeboah.