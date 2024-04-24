Stephen Adei says current dumsor not as bad as Mahama’s but could get worse

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 24 - 2024 , 12:21

A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei has called on the government to immediately address bottlenecks causing the erratic power supply (dumsor) the country has been facing in recent weeks.

He said even though it is not as severe as what the nation experienced during the tenure of Former President John Dramani Mahama, the situation could worsen if the right measures were not put in place.

"It is quite unfortunate. Let us be very careful, it is not as bad as the dumsor days, but if we don't (take charge) it can only get worse,” Prof. Adei said in an interview with Accra-based TV3.

"So, the first thing is that to look at, if there are bottlenecks which are not allowing us to use the existing capacity to the fullest, must be addressed. But in the long run, we must have a national strategic agenda,” he added.

Furthermore, the former GIMPA Rector urged the government to turn its attention to solar energy as a practical solution to the nation’s electricity issues by removing import duties on solar panels and anything related to solar power.

Describing it as a win-win situation, he said cheaper solar panels will allow people to generate their own electricity during power outages.

"You can go solar. Immediately, the government should allow all solar panels and anything to do with it import-free because in the end, the country and the government will win,” Prof. Adei said.