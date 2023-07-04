STEM competition launched

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jul - 04 - 2023 , 05:54

The second edition of a national Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition for second cycle schools was yesterday launched in Accra.

Dubbed: “STEMMNNOVATION 2023”, it will serve as a platform to unlock the innovative skills and abilities of students by embarking on projects that would create practical solutions to challenges and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

The initiative which will be on the theme: “Solving Tomorrow’s Problems Today”, will have participants from more than 800 senior high schools (SHS) and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions this year.

They would be challenged to develop STEM projects on urban gardening, clean water and flexible use of electricity.

Present at the launch were stakeholders in education, including heads of sector agencies and heads of various second cycle institutions, among others.

Right track

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the government was on the “right track” to transform the nation’s education sector to boost the socio-economic development of the country.

In line with that, he said various infrastructure projects were being undertaken across the country to make STEM education more accessible, affordable and attractive to younger generations.

Dr Adutwum, therefore, called on industry and entrepreneurs to show interest in the competition by collaborating with the Ministry of Education to commercialise some of the inventions that would come out of the project to drive growth.

He said students were the nation’s source of hope for which they must be encouraged to develop a “growth mindset” where everything and anything was possible as long as they were determined and committed to make a difference.

Opportunities

The Osu Mantse, Professor Nortse Nii Nortey Owuo IV, who chaired the event, said young people in recent times had become eager and hungry for opportunities to solve challenges with analytical minds.

“I am convinced because I have seen over and over again that there is not a single country in the world that has developed without STEM,” he said.

The Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Sackey, urged the students not to view the competition as a chance to win prizes and accolades, but rather use it as a chance to dream big, believe in their abilities and pursue their passion.