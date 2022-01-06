SSNIT extends deadline for Ghana card merger

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has extended the deadline for members of the Scheme to merge their SSNIT and NIA ID card numbers from December 31, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
In a statement, SSNIT entreated members who are yet to register for their Ghana Cards are entreated to do so in order to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers before June 30, 2022.
"From 1st July, 2022, the Ghana Card will be the only identification recognised by the Trust," the statement said.
"This is in compliance with Regulation 7 (1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012. LI. 2111 which requires the use of the Ghana Card as identification for "transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pensions" and "transactions that have social security implications.
"Employers are to note that they will be required to use only the NIA numbers of their workers to process Contribution Reports and make payments. Voluntary contributors will also have to pay their contributions using their NIA numbers.
"The Trust reminds the public that Members who fail to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers will be denying themselves access to pensions and other social security related services from SSNIT".
The statement added that there will be no further extension beyond the June 30, 2022 deadline.
How to merge the cards
To merge SSNIT and NIA numbers. Members should dial *711*9# and follow the prompts.
Alternatively, Members may log onto the SSNIT website: https://www.ssnit.org.gh/member/ and follow the instructions to merge their numbers.
Members can also visit the nearest SSNIT Branch with their Ghana Cards, valid email addresses and phone numbers to have the merger done.
Once the merger of the SSNIT and NIA numbers is complete. Members can use their Ghana Cards to transact business with the Trust.
New joiners to the SSNIT Scheme should provide their Ghana Cards as identification to enrol onto the Scheme.