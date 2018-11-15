Special Prosecutor’s Office allocated GH¢180m in 2019 Budget

BY: Maxwell Akalaare Adombila

The government has allocated GH¢180 million to the Special Prosecutor’s Office to be used to resource the office and strengthen it to fight corruption.

The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, who announced this in the presentation of the 2019 Budget to Parliament added that the government was also prepared to “provide additional resources during the course of 2019 to enable the Special Prosecutor’s Office to carry out its mandate.

The announcement of the allocation of funds to the office comes at a time the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, said in an article that his office was starved of funds.

He intimated that the move appeared a deliberate attempt to incapacitate the office from fight corruption in the country.

Mr Ofori-Atta, however, said the SPO was “one of the highest priorities of government.”


