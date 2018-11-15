Special Prosecutor’s Office allocated GH¢180m in 2019 Budget

The government has allocated GH¢180 million to the Special Prosecutor’s Office to be used to resource the office and strengthen it to fight corruption
The announcement of the allocation of funds to the office comes at a time the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, said in an article that his office was starved of funds.
He intimated that the move appeared a deliberate attempt to incapacitate the office from fight corruption in the country.
Mr Ofori-Atta, however, said the SPO was “one of the highest priorities of government.”
