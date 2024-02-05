Missing son of Ghanaian US based pastor Darius Appiah found dead

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Feb - 05 - 2024 , 14:25

The lifeless body of Darius Joshua Appiah, the 22-year-old son of Ghanaian US based pastor, Maxwell Appiah, has been found at the Frederiksberg stream in Virginia after going missing for 10 days.

A search party made up of church members of the Revelation City church, emergency workers and volunteers found the body of Darius Joshua Appiah by the stream after conducting a two-day search from Alum Springs Park in the city from where Darius’s car had been found.

The young man, Darius Appiah had gone missing on Wednesday, January 23, 2024, after leaving work at 2:22 pm to get lunch.

Initial reports suggested a mysterious shutdown of his phone shortly after he could not be traced from the restaurant where he picked up his lunch hindering any efforts to trace his whereabouts.

His parents and the Stafford Sheriff’s Office began posting flyers on social media pages from Thursday January 25, 2024 after Darius was last seen indicating a missing adult.

However, the 10-day search came to a tragic end when a search party uncovered his body at a local creek in Frederiksberg.

Investigation

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is expected to take charge of the investigation, seeking answers to the circumstances surrounding Darius's disappearance and untimely death.

In reports, the City police spokeswoman, Sarah Morris said Darius Appiah’s body has been taken to a medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death as she assured that the city police were actively investigating his death.