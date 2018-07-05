Soldiers brutalise 3 kids: CHRAJ gives them one-week ultimatum

The Brong-Ahafo Regional Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ) has given three soldiers who allegedly
brutalised four minors a one-week ultimatum to respond to its inquiry letter sent to them .
The three suspected soldiers from the Third Battalion of Infantry, Sunyani, are Sargent Adu Gyamfi, Sargent Ebo Mensah
The military officers are said to have accused the four minors (names withheld) for stealing a laptop belonging to an officer at the barracks.
Brutality
The children, who are pupils of the Third Garrison Basic School and Urban Council Basic School were picked by the soldiers on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at about 3 a.m in their various homes.
The soldiers were said to have sent the boys to the barracks for interrogation, where they were beaten up mercilessly with sticks and metals to force them to confess to stealing the laptop.
They sustained several bruises on their bodies as a result of the ordeal.
Some of the boys were said to have collapsed and were rushed to the military medical facility at the barracks for treatment where they spent about four days on admission.
They were later sent to the Sunyani Municipal Hospital for further treatment.
Next step
The Regional Director of the CHRAJ, Hajia Alimatu Nuhu told Graphic Online that the letters were sent to the Third Infantry Battalion Command on Tuesday, July 4, 2018, after the matter had been reported to the commission.
When asked about the next step to be taken by the commission should the culprits fail to respond to the letters, she stated, “I don’t believe that they will not respond because they are law-abiding citizens”.
“We will know what to do next after they have responded to the letters sent to them”, she said.