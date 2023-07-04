Solar energy solution for poultry farm electric operations

Delali Sika Jul - 04 - 2023 , 08:18

Kuipers Breeders Ghana, a company that specialises in breeding and hatching top-quality day-old chicks, has installed a 378-kilowatt (KWp) ground-mounted solar panel to ensure stable and clean energy on its poultry farm.

The project, which was constructed and installed by Dutch & Company , a solar energy outfit, was also to contribute to government’s agenda of reducing carbon footprint in the country



During the commissioning of the installation at the farm in Sege, a suburb of the Dangme East District in Accra, the General Manager of Kuipers Breeders Ghana, Moses Aidoo said the ground mount solar installation was expected to generate 501,739 kWh of green, stable and clean electricity in its first year of operation, and in excess of 11,500,000 kWh during its lifetime.

Investment

The solar system’s power output, he said, was equivalent to providing electricity for about 670 households.

“We’re delighted to have invested in this milestone project, not only because it provides us with energy savings, but it also stabilizes our energy supply which is essential to our operations,” he noted.

Further Mr Aidoo noted that switching to solar energy meant subscribing to international protocols, which as an environmentally responsible company, we want to do.

“Dutch & Co is registered with the Ghana Energy Commission and they hold international compliance certification and since they know that we are looking for, we decided to go the them.

Again, they have a record of installing and maintaining PV Solar, and that’s why we decided to work with them on this project,” he noted.

Obligation

The General Manager of Dutch & C, Herbert Friese expressed excitement over the ability to contribute to the to the reduction carbon emissions in Ghana stressing that, the step would also lower the demand of electricity and increase the supply of green, affordable and stable electricity

“The use of energy efficiency and renewable energy is not just an opportunity, but rather an obligation,” Mr Friese stated.

Reducing carbon emission

Ghana aims to reduce carbon emissions by about 64 million tonnes by 2030.

Currently, the country has become the second country in Africa after Mozambique to receive payments from a World Bank trust fund for reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, commonly known as REDD+.

Pullquote

“The use of energy efficiency and renewable energy is not just an opportunity, but rather an obligation,”