SMT Ghana donates cement towards Appiatse reconstruction

SMT Ghana, the official distributor of Volvo construction equipment in Ghana, has donated bags of cement towards the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.
The donation, made as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), was to support the government's efforts to rebuild the community into a modern one to bring the necessary relief to the people.
On January 20, 2022, an explosion reduced the community to rubble, killing more than a dozen and injuring many others.
Donation
SMT Ghana's team — including Sales Manager, Edward Kingsley Sackey; Parts Manager – Tarkwa, Philip Ackon, and Workshop Manager – Tarkwa, Stephen Ponful, visited the Appiatse relief camp to hand over the donation.
Mr Sackey said SMT Ghana saw the need to support the reconstruction of the community considering how devastating the explosion had affected the lives of the entire community.
“Appiatse community is close to the Tarkwa branch of SMT Ghana and as part of our corporate social responsibility, we support communities close to our operations.
“So after the tragic incident, we moved to the site to commiserate with the victims and then contacted the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to see how best we could support.
“Tragedies like this call for national support and so as government is in the process of rebuilding with support from other corporate institutions, we are also here with our widow's mite and we believe it has come in handy and will be used judiciously for its intended purpose,” he added.
Timely support
Receiving the donation on behalf of the community, the Deputy Director of NADMO at Prestea/Huni-Valley Municipality, Lewis Afful, commended SMT Ghana for the support.
He said the timely donation would contribute significantly to the rebuilding process by the government and urged corporate Ghana to come forth with more of such support to rebuild the Appiatse community.
Present at the presentation ceremony were the Personal Assistant of the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea/ Huni-Valley, Emmanuel Fosu and the Assembly Member of the Appiatse electoral area, Thomas Enyan.