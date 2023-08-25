Sierra Leone maritime administration partners RMU to train seaferers

Mabel Delassie Awuku Aug - 25 - 2023 , 10:07

The Ag. Vice Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jnr. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMA) in its bid to strengthen maritime education across member countries and within the sub region.

The university is expected to conduct training for Sierraleonians interested in persuing careers as seafarers in strict adherence to the International Conventions on standards of training, certification and watchkeeping (STCW 1978, as amended).

This partnership between the University and SLMA is a significant stride in supporting Sierra Leone, a member state of the University to implement its objective of domesticating the STCW 1998, as amended and consequently listed on the International Maritime Organisations (IMO) white list.

The SLMA and the University have agreed to work together to ensure a successful implementation of an International Maritime Organisation’s mandatory basic courses such as Basic Fire Prevention and Fire Fighting, International Ship and Port Facility Security Awareness and Designated Security Duties (ISPS-Awareness), Personal Survival Techniques (PST), Personal Safety and Social Responsibilities (PSSR) and Elementary First Aid (EFA).

The SLMA and the Regional Maritime University are excited about this collaboration and the opportunity it presents to augment the professional training of seafarers in Sierra Leone and are confident that their joint efforts will contribute to safer and more secure maritime operations in the region.

Earlier the same day, Dr. Brooks also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Transport and aviation of Sierra Leone whose representative was at the MOU signing ceremony.

The Regional Maritime University remains committed to imparting knowledge and welcomes similar collaborations within the sub-Region and beyond.