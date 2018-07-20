‘Share your success stories with less-privileged children’

A programmes director of Mothering the Nation, an NGO, Madam Fafa Kpodo, has entreated successful people to share their stories with less-privileged children to motivate them to study hard
.
According to her, sharing of such stories would encourage the children regardless of the environments in which they were born, to learn hard to also become successful in life.Follow @Graphicgh
Health walk
Madam Kpodo, who is also a legal practitioner, was sharing her experience with children of Street Academy, another
The walk, which attracted about 450 children, was on the theme: "The importance of education." The walk began at the Centre for Culture through Palladium Square, Bukom Square, the Central Police Station and ended at the starting point. The participants were also taken through aerobics.
Motivation
Madam Kpodo explained that she acquired the desire and motivation to cater for the less-privileged through her mother’s mentorship.
According to her, her mother used to pick children from the streets and encouraged them to go to school, adding that, she sometimes paid their fees.
"Most of these children have become medical officers, legal practitioners, accountants and other professionals," she said.
The director opined that, if those children had not been encouraged to go to school, they could have ended up in some social vices.
Significance
The Director of the Street Academy at Bukom Square in Accra, Mr Ataa Lartey, said his outfit, with the support of some benevolent organisations, had been organising such walks annually to create awareness about the importance of education.
He thanked the various sponsors of the walk for their support and expressed the hope that they would continue to come to the aid of the children to keep them away from the streets and help develop their talents.