SEND Ghana launches 25th anniversary celebrations

Daily Graphic Aug - 11 - 2023 , 07:24

A non-profit organisation (NGO), SEND Ghana, has launched activities to mark its 25th anniversary celebrations.

Activities include donations to some selected institutions in Accra, Salaga and Tamale, to be climaxed with a public lecture on the theme: "25 years of championing transformative social accountability and livelihood security for the poor and vulnerable," on Thursday, August, 31, 2023.

In commemorating its silver jubilee, the organisation has reaffirmed its commitment to empower the poor and advocate transformative policies in the society.

Commitment

In a statement to officially announce the celebration, the Chief Executive Officer of Send, West Africa, Siapha Kamara, said that with a goal to drive positive change and foster lasting impact in the lives of its beneficiaries in Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, the organisation since 1998 had created an equal and empowered society where rights and well-being were guaranteed for everyone regardless of age, status, tribe or gender.

“Thus marking such a milestone, we are more determined than ever to continue empowering the poor and vulnerable and advocating transformative policies that engender gender equality, social protection, improved healthcare, quality basic education for all and climate-smart agriculture,” he assured.

Mr Kamara, therefore, called for total support to help build a world where social accountability was the norm and livelihoods were secured for all.

Impact

Mr Kamara stated that for a quarter of a century, they had fostered open dialogues on issues confronting communities, ensuring that the poor and weak had a voice in critical decision-making processes that had led to tangible and sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by our communities.

“To this end, our budget advocacy work at the district and national levels has contributed to bringing governance closer to citizens at the grassroots”, he said.

He further said that SEND had successfully established family-based farmer cooperatives to support smallholder farmers which had improved their access to resources and opportunities within the agricultural value chain.

Legacy

SEND West Africa’s CEO also indicated that it had also significantly contributed to changing gender narratives through various approaches such as the Gender Model Family concept, Rural Commercial Women Association and microfinance with credit union orientation.

These approaches, Mr Kamara said, had resulted in empowering women, fostering leadership, assertiveness and decision-making while also promoting financial inclusion and economic empowerment for women.

“So, as we commemorate this significant milestone, we express our heartfelt gratitude to all our partners, donors, volunteers, project principals and other stakeholders who have been pivotal to our success.

“Together, we have transformed challenges into opportunities, creating a legacy of positive change in the communities we serve,” he stated.