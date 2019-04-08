fbpx

Sekyere East DCE still at post

BY: Daniel Kenu
Local Government and Rural Development
Local Government and Rural Development

The Chief Executive Officer of the Sekyere East District Assembly, Mary Boatemaa Marfo is still at post after receivng the backing of assembly members and some traditional authorities.

Contrary to rumours that some 16 assembly members of the Sekyere East District Assembly passed a vote of no confidence in Madam Marfo, she reported to work today with the full backing of the assembly.

Some Queenmothers who have jumped to the defence of Madam Marfo described the rumours and allegations against the female DCE as chauvinist.

The aggrieved group had levelled a litany of allegations against Madam Marfo including benefiting from the school feeding programme and inflating contract sums.

Their allegations, which went viral forced the CEO to cut short her official trip to two North American countries.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

However, on her return, the group have been unable to substantiate the allegations.

Two Queen mothers whose towns have benefitted tremendously from the aggressive developmental projects of Madam Marfo rubbished the claims by the group and urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ignore their claims.

Nana Abena Konadu of Effiduase and Obaa Yaa Abraku, Omanhemaa of Asokore applauded the DCE for transforming the district since she was appointed two years ago.

Among more than two dozens projects that Madam Boatemaa Marfo has embarked on are a three-unit school block at Okaikrom, a 20-seater Aqua privy toilet at Brofoyedru and a two-unit water closest at Effiduase.