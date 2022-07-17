See the newly-elected national executives of the NPP (LIST)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has elected and sworn in new National Executive Committee members.
The executives were elected by 6,730 delegates at the National Delegates Conference of the party held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16.
There were a total of 47 aspirants and 20 polling centres.
Related Articles
We will work to win 2024 elections - new NPP Chairman
NPP National Executive Elections: See full results
NPP Delegates Conference: Sam George makes vote-buying allegations
The winners who will now lead the party into the 2024 elections are;
1. National Chairman - Mr. Stephen Ntim
2. 1st Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey
3. 2nd Vice Chairman - Rita Asobayire
4. 3rd Vice Chairman - Alhaji Masawudu Osman
5. General Secretary - Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah
6. National Organiser - Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)
7. National Women Organiser - Kate Gyamfua
8. National Nasara Coordinator - Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah
9. National Youth Organiser - Salam Mohammed Mustafa
10. Treasurer - Dr Charles Dwamena