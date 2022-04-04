See list of accredited tertiary institutions in Ghana as of March 31, 2022

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has published the list of accredited institutions as of March 31, 2022.
The list includes institutions offering HND and degree programmes, public degree-awarding and professional institutions, public nurses training colleges, public technical universities, public universities, chartered private tertiary education institutions, public colleges of education and distance learning institutions.
Others are colleges of agriculture, private nurses training colleges, private polytechnic, private tertiary, regionally-owned tertiary institutions, registered foreign institutions and tutorial colleges.
The GTEC in a notice published in the Daily Graphic asked all tertiary education institutions to note that Section 36 (1) of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act, 2020 (ACT 1023) states inter alia that;
"A person who operates a tertiary education institution or runs a tertiary education programme that is not accredited commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than ten thousand penalty units and not more than twenty thousand penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not less than fifteen years and not more than twenty (20) years or both."
Below is the list of accredited institutions as of March 31, 2022
Chartered Private Tertiary Education Institutions
- Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture - Akropong
- All Nations University - Koforidua
- Ashesi University - Brekuso
- Central University - Miotso
- Pentecost University - Sowutuom
- Trinity Theological Seminary - East Legon
- Valley View University - Oyibi
Public Universities
- Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development - Kumasi (former UEW, Kumasi campus)
- C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences - Navrongo
- Ghana Communication Technology University - Tesano
- Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) - Achimota
- Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology - Kumasi
- Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology - Kansaworodo
- S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies - Wa
- University of Development Studies - Tamale and Nyankpala
- University of Cape Coast - Cape Coast
- University of Education - Winneba
- University of Energy and Natural Resources - Sunyani
- University of Environment and Sustainable Development - Somanya
- University of Ghana - Legon
- University of Health and Allied Sciences - Ho
- University of Mines and Technology - Tarkwa
- University of Professional Studies - Legon
Attached below is the full list
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.