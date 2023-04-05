Sanga, Gburimani communities get child centres

Mohammed Fugu Apr - 05 - 2023 , 07:50

An Early-Childhood Development Centre (ECDC) and a Child Welfare Centre have been inaugurated in the Tolon District and Sagnarigu Municipality, to help enhance children welfare and education.

The two facilities were constructed by the Baptist Child Development Programme and the Tahima Baptist Child Development Programme, two subsidiary projects.

The Early-Childhood Development Centre constructed at Sanga at a cost of GH¢410,332.09 was funded by the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF).

It consists of an office, dining, toilet facilities, playground, furniture and play equipment.

A child welfare centre is also being constructed at the Gburimani Health Centre at a cost of GH¢165,002.13.

Funded by the Children Believe, a Canadian charity organisation, the facility is expected to monitor children’s health, development and growth as well as provide lactating mothers with guidance and counselling.

Inaugurating the facilities at separate events, the Programmes Leader, Paul Napari, said the facilities would help improve health service delivery of children and lactating mothers while enhancing early childhood education in the beneficiary communities.

"Before the welfare centre was constructed, women and children were always beaten by the rain during clinic days, posing health danger to them.

“Sometimes too, they used to sit on the floor during service delivery due to inadequate furniture and lack of space which was very bad," he said.

He urged the authorities to put the facilities to good use while ensuring regular maintenance to enable them to serve their intended purposes.

Children’s growth

For her part, the Associate Country Director of Children Believe, Esenam Kavi De Souza, said over the past five years, they had focused on child health and early childhood education because it was the foundation to the growth and development of children.

She admonished the community members to support the women to bring their children to the facilities for the best care saying, “It is the responsibility of the men to ensure that your children get the best of care".

The Chief of Gburimani, Naa Mohammed Abdulai, thanked the NGO and its donor for the gesture and said it would go a long way to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

He, however, appealed for the construction of a potable drinking water facility for the people of Gburimani and its environs, to end the perennial problem of water shortage over the past years.