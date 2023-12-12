Samuel Whyte tours with National Road Safety Authority

Over the weekend, road safety activist and filmmaker Samuel Whyte embarked on a mini-tour of selected areas in Accra to sensitize residents on the importance of adhering to proper road safety practices to reduce and eventually eradicate road accidents.

He was accompanied by some officials from the National Road Safety Authority (N.R.S.A), who also added their voice to educating the public at areas including; Odumasi, Amanfro, Amormorley, and Festus.

Whyte stated that the timing was very appropriate, as it is common knowledge that accidents increase during the Christmas season in Ghana.

Speaking on the road safety mini-tour, Whyte explained that the timing was crucial.

"We believe as the festive holidays begin, there’s going to be lots of movements, drivers, passengers, and pedestrians, all having various reasons to be out there, and we realize this is the period almost everyone is in a hurry ..., therefore not paying too much attention to road safety. This is a wake-up call and educative way to draw everyone’s attention to stay safe," he explained.

When asked why those particular areas were chosen for the tour, Whyte stated that it was due to the high rate of accidents in that area.

"We chose these areas as a result of the constant accidents that kept happening at the Odumase junction. So, educating the township and its environs was a good one to help inform them about being very careful in using the roads every time and also anywhere they happen to be crossing. Also, as a concerned citizen who is a resident in that suburb, and as a road safety advocate, the best I could do was to organize this educational tour. And, with the help and support of the National Road Safety Authority, we had a very successful educational float, which we believe will have a good impact," he said.

Whyte also expressed his gratitude to the National Road Safety Authority for partnering with him on the tour.

"The Samuel Whyte Foundation' focuses on educating the general public about road safety; therefore, having the mother umbrella, the National Road Safety Authority on board, was a good one because they are more inclined to the subject and have more experienced and professional ways to go about these activities. It was a good honor to have them on board," he said.

The road safety mini-tour lasted from 1 pm to 7 pm on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The mini-tour comprised a float, which included officials from the National Road Safety Authority walking with other guests through the towns and periodically stopping to speak with persons in the area on road safety issues.

The tour ended after the township education at the 'Festus Taxi Rank,' where some of the motorists and passengers were engaged and educated about road safety.