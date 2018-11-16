SACE delegation calls on Sanitation Minister

A six member-delegation from SACE, an Italian Export Credit Agency, led by Italy’s Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Giovanni Favilli, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to discuss ways of improving the country’s water and sanitation conditions
.
Relations
Explaining the reason for their visit at the meeting in Accra Tuesday, November 13, Mr Favilli, said: “We are here mostly to hear the developmental needs of the country, as well as hear from the Minister of Sanitation what their priorities are in terms of sanitation.”
“We are aware of the
He added that the call was part of series of actions by Italy to strengthen relations with Africa, of which he said had already begun with conferences organised last month which was attended by the officials of the government of Italy and foreign ministers across Africa.
Citing visits, he said “Last week the visit of the prime minister and the minister of Interior of Italy and now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SACE, Mr Alessandro Decio,
The CEO of SACE, Mr Decio, speaking at the meeting said: “
“Also these are the areas that will very much fit the area of expertise of most Italian companies, as they have been conducting successful projects around the world,” he said.
“Not surprising the same companies are looking of a possible tender which may be launched in Ghana for implementing those type of projects,” he added.
Assurance
The Minister of Sanitation, Ms Dapaah, on her part, mentioned among others initiatives such as the one District one Factory policy, of which Italian Companies could invest in.
She said their visit had come at the right time as partnerships such as those were needed to realise and sustain government’s programmes such as the free Senior High School initiative, which required that more schools be built.
“We believe that these investment projects would help us address the increased number of unemployment rate across the country,” she added.
She assured the delegation of the right climate, peace and stability in the country to allow