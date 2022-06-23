Road Fund board members inspect Volta Region projects

A four-member delegation from the Ghana Road Fund Management Board has ended a week’s tour of 18 key road projects in the Volta Region.
The inspection tour covered more than 146.2 kilometres of roads in the Ho, Hohoe, Ketu North and Ketu South municipalities as well the Kpetoe and Adaklu districts.
Led by a member of the board, John Ashford Afful, the team inspected work on the 10.5 kilometre dual Sokode Gbogame – Ho Civic Centre Road and traffic management works along the road, Phase III of the dual Ho Bypass – Etoe-UHAS-Titrinu Road and upgrading of UHAS internal roads, covering five kilometres.
Other projects inspected by the board members included the upgrading of the Abuadi-Waya (5-kilometre), and access roads to the Adaklu District capital, Waya, Adaklu SHS at Waya and other roads (3.6 kilometres).
The tour also covered the surfacing of the Ho Barracks-Hodzoga-Tokokoe Road project (20.1 kilometres); upgrading of the Juapong-Adidome Road (53 kilometres), re-gravelling of the Frankadua-Adidome Road Lot 2, re-gravelling of Frankadua-Adidome Road Lot 3 (8 kilometres) and upgrading of the Mafi-Adapedo Wute/Yorkutikpo Kpoviadzi feeder roads (9.7 kilometres) as well as rehabilitation of the Dededo-Sebekope-Kissifli Road.
In the Ketu North Municipality, the team inspected work to upgrade 4.5 kilometres of roads in the area, and also toured the sites of the project to upgrade 5.2 kilometres of selected roads in the Ketu South Municipality.
The delegation also visited the Hohoe Municipality, where asphalt overlay works on selected arterial and collector roads were ongoing.
Meanwhile, the construction of a 175-metre span steel bridge on the Agbenoxoe-Dafor Feeder Road is progressing steadily, Mr Afful told newsmen in Ho after the tour.
He said although the roads of the Volta Region were not in the best shape, the progress of work on the various road projects, so far, gave cause for good hope.
Mr Afful also mentioned the projects to upgrade to include the 8.3-kilometre Wli Todzi Junction- Wli Todzi –Fodome Ahor-Gbledi roads and the Metsrikasa-Havedzi Road Lot 2, and spot improvement works at Kpetoe –Obemla- Agohome and, Beh-Agbesi-Adakpakope which, he said, would give the region a new development phase, when completed.
"We are impressed by what we have seen on the ground, and we expect these projects to be completed within the next 24 months," he said.