Rev. Owusu Bempah storms Radio XYZ to 'face' Mugabe

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah on Friday stormed the premises of Accra-based radio station, Radio XYZ, to threaten one of the station’s presenters for allegedly saying bad things about him on
radio .
The man of God, who was in the company of four bodyguards got to the station at Adjiriganor in Accra at about 10 am.
“He came with four bodyguards just after we had finished our morning show,” a staff of the station who pleaded anonymity, told Graphic Online.
According to the staff, Rev Owusu Bempah on reaching the premises demanded to see Salifu Maase popularly referred to as Mugabe.
Mugabe was not at the premises and when Rev Owusu Bempah was told he was not in, he visibly expressed his anger and started exchanging words with the staff he met.
He was said to have fired a series of verbal salvos interspersed with insults at the staff ostensibly to get them to convey it to Mugabe and threatened to end his [Mugabe] life.
After waiting and ranting for about 10 minutes, he left the premises, the staff told Graphic Online.
His bodyguards reportedly seized the mobile phone of a cleaner at the station who attempted to film the incident.