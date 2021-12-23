Resecurity® partners with SINA Ghana to advance cyber threat intelligence in Africa

Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, has announced its partnership with Safety and Intelligence Network Africa (SINA) to accelerate cybersecurity knowledge and skills transfer through training, awareness and innovative cyber intelligence solutions.
Based in Accra, Ghana, SINA is a leading organization for providing training for security and risk management professionals, government, military and law enforcement officers.
In the past year, Ghana's digital economy has accelerated rapidly with the country investing in international partnerships, technical security training and cybersecurity crisis response.
SINA's mission is to help Africa prepare for this transformation by advancing students' knowledge, skills, and abilities through the creation and dissemination of safety, security and intelligence training enabled by professional staff and instructors, innovative learning programs, and modern facilities.
Resecurity and SINA's partnership aims to increase awareness about emerging security threats and challenges, accelerate professional development of security professionals and foster knowledge transfer to facilitate stability and security in Africa. Resecurity will support SINA with advanced cyber threat intelligence and solutions for law enforcement and national security agencies through the partnership.
"Providing public and private organizations the tools they need to secure their cyber ecosystems is essential to not only support our country's digitalization but protect our data. By partnering with Resecurity, we will help organizations mitigate these risks through dynamic cybersecurity SaaS solutions and training. SINA is excited to work closely with Resecurity to help our students build their security skills and become cyber resilient," said Alexander Frimpong, CEO of SINA.
Resecurity's cyber threat intelligence solutions provide proactive alerts and comprehensive visibility of digital risks targeting an organization's ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.
"We are proud to partner with a leading organization like SINA to provide best-in-class cyber intelligence solutions and knowledge sharing. This is an exciting time due to the rapid growth of Africa's digital economy, and also a crucial time for security professionals as they prepare for the imminent cyber threats that will come with this growth. Together, we can ensure Ghana's organizations and professionals have the tools, data and skills they need to combat cyber threats," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.
Source: Resecurity