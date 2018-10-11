Rattray Park in distress

Three years after its inauguration, the Rattray Park in Kumasi is fast deteriorating.
The iconic project provided a serene outdoor environment for families to hang out, especially in the evenings, weekends and on holidays.
It had a playground for children, vast greenery field for picnic and a cart that could take visitors on a jolly ride around the place.
The novelty about the park was its dancing fountain, which was a sight to behold—especially in the evening.
The cool and serene atmosphere at the park made it a nice getaway for lovers.
It was supposed to have a free WiFi for patrons, an eatery and bar. However, with the exception of a ‘bar’ and an ice cream joint, the other facilities never really got functional although the place recorded huge patronage during weekends and holidays.
Present day
Three years down the line, the place has become a pale shadow of itself. The wifi has not been activated and the food joint never worked.
When the Daily Graphic visited the park last Thursday, it was virtually empty save a group of ladies and some photographers who were using the place for a photo shoot.
There was not a single vendor in sight. With the exception of the green grass and the cool environment, the place has next to nothing to offer its patrons.
Some of the facilities at the Rattray Park in Kumasi fast deteriorating
KMA
When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of KMA, Mr Godwin Okumah Nyame, told the Daily Graphic that the park was still functional but explained that the fountain was under renovation.
He said a rainstorm broke down part of the wall surrounding the fountain and "that has been given on contract for repairs”.
At the time of our visit, though there were no workers on site, there were indications that works were ongoing.
Cafeteria
On the operation of the restaurant, Mr Nyame said the assembly was yet to get someone to operate it but explained that on occasions such as holidays, the assembly collaborated with catering service providers to provide foods for the patrons.
That notwithstanding, he said the place was operating fully.
The park
The park was built by the KMA under the leadership of Mr Kojo Bonsu and was inaugurated by both the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and then President John Dramani Mahama in June 2015.
It was supposed to be a one-stop recreational facility aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle.
It covers an area of 42,000 square metre and has an acoustic dancing fountain, the first of its kind in Ghana.