Featured

Rainstorm forecasted to hit coastal areas

Graphic Online Jun - 14 - 2024 , 13:52

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an updated weather warning, indicating a rainstorm impacting coastal areas.

Advertisement

Earlier forecasts predicted moderate to heavy rain with the current update confirms thunderstorms and rain of varying intensity across the eastern portion of southern Ghana.

The storm is expected to move westward across the coast throughout the afternoon and evening, bringing cloudiness, thunderstorms, and rain.

Residents in affected areas should be prepared for moderate to strong winds and potentially limited visibility.

The updated list of areas likely to experience the brunt of the storm includes Aflao, Accra, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Kete-Krachi, and Kintampo.

Read the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) statement below;

🎯 Afternoon Forecast



As indicated in the weather warning, the moderate to heavy rainstorm is currently producing rain and thunder over the Eastern portion of Southern Ghana. pic.twitter.com/9JSHmUg89A — Ghana Meteorological Agency (@GhanaMet) June 14, 2024