Qatar Charity constructs 25 mechanised boreholes in Agona West

Qatar Charity Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is constructing 25 mechanised boreholes with overhead tanks in some rural communities in the Agona West Municipality in the Central Region to enable the rural dwellers to have access to water and to increase water supply in the area
.
The beneficiary communities are Nkranfo, Kukrantumi, Abodom, Lower Bobikuma, Upper Bobikuma, Kwaman and Mathew. The rest are
Inauguration
At a durbar of chiefs and people to inaugurate some of the boreholes last Monday, the Qatar Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Mohammed Ahmed Alhumaidee, said that the construction of the boreholes in the municipality was among the many projects and interventions being undertaken by Qatar Charity to address some of the challenges confronting many deprived communities.
He noted that the provision of boreholes for the remote communities would be of immense benefit to the people since the hustling and bustling they had to go through on daily basis in search of water was now a thing of the past.
The ambassador expressed optimism that the boreholes would be a good source of drinking water to the local people, as well as help to prevent the spread of sanitation-related diseases among the people.
He assured the gathering that the Government of Qatar would continue to forge a strong partnership with the Government of Ghana towards their mutual benefit, saying that ‘both Ghana and Qatar have a lot to share towards the transformation of both countries’.
Gift of life
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Agona West, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, thanked the organisation for responding to their request to provide water to communities in dire need of clean water.
She said since water was a basic necessity of life, the provision of the boreholes would go a long way to give life to the more than 30,000 people who would benefit from the project.
He appealed to the NGO to consider adopting Siddique Islamic Senior High School in the municipality and develop it to a modern standard to provide quality education for the students.
Gratitude
The Omanhene of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nana Nyarku Eku X, who chaired the event, expressed gratitude to Qatar Charity Ghana for their benevolence towards the beneficiary communities and urged the people to maintain the projects in order to prolong their lifespan.