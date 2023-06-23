Puma Energy Ghana opens new service station at Nmai Dzorn

GraphicOnline Jun - 23 - 2023 , 08:43

Puma Energy Ghana, a leader in the fuel industry, has opened a new service station at Nmai Dzorn, a suburb of Adentan Municipality in Accra with an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service.

With decades of expertise and a diverse range of offerings, Puma Energy aims to deliver industry-leading solutions while putting customer satisfaction at the forefront.

The new fuel station is conveniently located on the newly constructed Nmai Dzorn School Junction Road and will provide customers with a wide range of services.

The state-of-the-art fuel pumps will offer a range of premium unleaded and diesel fuel products.

In his brief remarks at the opening of the service station, Zwelithini Mlotshwa, the General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana said “Puma Energy takes great pride in our commitment to fuel and lubricants quality and our dedication to delivering exceptional customer service"



Mr. Mlotshwa, added that Fuel and lubricant quality remains paramount for Puma Energy.

By adhering to the highest quality standards throughout the supply chain, from sourcing to delivery, the company ensures that customers receive only the finest products. Through rigorous testing and quality control measures, Puma Energy guarantees the consistent performance and reliability of its fuels and lubricants.

As a dedicated partner to customers, Puma Energy strives to understand their unique needs and deliver tailored solutions.

Recognizing that every industry demands distinct requirements. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of fuel grades and lubricants to suit various applications across sectors such as automotive, aviation, marine, and industrial. This diverse range of products allows Puma Energy to serve customers effectively while meeting stringent industry standards. He said.

Touching on the Nmai Dzorn retail outlet, Acting Retail Lead at Puma Energy Ghana, Josephine Amuzu, stated "We are delighted to be opening our new retail station in Nmai Dzorn. Our goal is to provide customers with the best possible service and the highest quality fuel products. We are excited to be part of the local community and to provide a service that meets the needs of local motorists while operating under stringent safety regulations".

Ms. Amuzu highlighted significant features of the retail outlet. She said the retail outlet has a variety of additional services and amenities to benefit customers. This includes a lube bay for car servicing, space for a pharmacy and others. In addition, customers can enjoy the convenience of using mobile payment options instead of cash.

The retail outlet will also soon feature a Quick Service Restaurant where customers will have the convenience of grabbing a quick bite or sitting to have lunch and supper among other activities.

Most of the motorists who were present for the opening of the retail outlet expressed their delight at the opportunity to patronize high-quality fuel and lubricants which Puma Energy is noted for. As part of the fuel stations grand opening, customers who visited the station enjoyed a range of special discounts.

The event was a fun-filled day for all, with giveaways, and entertainment as customers interacted with senior management of Puma Energy led by the General Manager, Mr Zwelithini Mlotshwa.

About Puma Energy

Puma Energy is a leading global energy business, safely providing energy across six continents in 48 countries. Our downstream business segments include fuels, aviation, lubricants, LPG and bitumen. We have over 3,000 retail sites globally, a network of bitumen terminals and we are present at 108 airports. Our purpose is energising communities to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably serving our customers needs in high-potential countries around the world.