Public urged to acquire skills in maritime space

The acting Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), Dr Jethro W. Brooks, has called on the general public to take advantage of the opportunities available at the university and enrol to obtain skills and knowledge in the maritime space.

He said pursuing skills training allowed trainees to be more confident in using emerging technology and help address specific needs within their immediate communities for improved, easy and solution-driven lifestyles.

He made the call during a health walk by students and staff of the university to project the institution and its impact on its immediate environment in Accra last week.

“Acquire advance knowledge in the practice of your profession as the maritime industry keeps evolving with new and complex challenges” he added.

Dr Brooks outlined the achievement of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), and explained how instrumental it had been in training a lot of technical experts and contributed greatly to maritime and related sector developments across the sub region.

“The university has sought-after programmes with available job openings in the resident country and internationally hence the need for the learners to take advantage and sign up for bigger and better opportunities”.

The Dean of the School of Graduate Studies of the university, Dr Gabriel S. Akakpo, also encouraged students to take advantage of the post graduate programmes and acquire skills that would be beneficial to their work as technical specialists.

He said the graduate school currently ran programmes in MA Ports and Shipping Administration, M.Sc. International Shipping and Logistics, M.Sc. Environmental Engineering, M.Sc. Renewable Energy Engineering, and M.Sc. Subsea Engineering.

The year-long programme which is on the theme: 65 years of Maritime Education and Training Excellence in West and Central Africa kicked off the commemoration of the anniversary of the Regional Maritime University and 40 years of regionalisation under maritime education and training.

The 7.6 kilometre health walk started from the parade ground of the university through to Kantamanto junction, Nungua Buade, Nungua SHS and back to the parade grounds.

Activities outlined to commemorate the anniversary include a public lecture in July, symposium and career fair in September, public lecture in October and a panel discussion on the relevance of maritime education and training as the gateway to national development to climax the celebration.