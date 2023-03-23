Prof. Opoku-Agyemang calls for peaceful co-existence

Daily Graphic Mar - 23 - 2023 , 08:37

THE Running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 presidential elections, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has underscored the importance of peace at homes and communities for the unhindered progress and development of the country.

She explained that peace calls for “equity in society and manifests in times when people believe that justice has been served and their views are respected”.

Symposium

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said this at a symposium organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association at the Teachers Hall in Accra.

It was on the theme: “Religious Tolerance and Peaceful Existence”.

The event brought together women from the Ahmadiyya and other religious denominations in the country.

Impartial

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang described peace as when systems installed by society were working impartially adding that “citizens need not to look over their shoulders when they walk the streets.

They must do this with absolute trust in their leaders at all levels of society.

The former Minister of Education in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, said peace could be said to manifest when citizens were able to play their roles as required of them in building a nation everyone could be proud of without any interferences from any quarters.

She commended the leadership of the Ahmadiyya Womens Association and their members for working towards the peaceful co-existence of all citizens and residents of the country irrespective of tribe, religion and beliefs.