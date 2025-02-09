Featured

Prof Akoriyea urges stronger partnerships to improve child healthcare

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 09 - 2025 , 09:33 1 minute read

The Ghana Health Service has called for stronger partnerships to improve child healthcare across the country, stressing the need for collective action to protect children’s health.

The Acting Director-General of the Service, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, made the call on February 8, 2025, while addressing the Paediatric Society of Ghana’s Annual General and Scientific Meeting (AGSM).

“Ensuring every child’s survival paves the way for future scientists, paediatricians, carpenters, and even the next president,” he said. “Building resilience in child healthcare requires a joint effort, and we will continue to strengthen partnerships under the SDG3 Global Action Plan.”

He assured members of the Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) that his office remains open for discussions on improving healthcare for children.

This year’s AGSM, attended by hundreds of stakeholders in child healthcare, was held under the theme “Universal Health Coverage: Bridging Gaps and Building Resilience in Child Healthcare Delivery Across Ghana.” The discussions focused on making healthcare systems more inclusive and sustainable for children.