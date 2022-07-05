Prioritise health check-ups: Indian association advises public

An Indian non-governmental organisation operating in Ghana has urged the public to make regular health checks a priority as a proactive measure to identify and treat possible health threats.
The Uttarakhand Association of Ghana (UAG) was established to carry out charitable activities in Ghana.
At a free health screening event in Accra as part of activities to mark the 75th anniversary celebration of the independence of India, a Core Team Member of the association, Harish Chandra, said it was important for individuals to have routine health check-ups to avoid threatening diseases such as severe heart problems.
“Going to the health facility should not only be about curing but looking into the preventive measures,” he said.
Later in an interview, the President of UAG, Nabin Chandra Pandey, said the association had realised with concern that people often focused solely on work without having regular health check-ups unless they broke down.
Thus, he said, the association deemed it fit to create awareness of the need to have a regular health check-up and practically help the citizenry with its maiden free health screening and consultation on full blood count, blood pressure, sugar, eyesight, and cancer tests, among others.
He said the association also deemed it a corporate social responsibility to render such services to the Ghanaian society that had welcomed the Indian community and given them the necessary conducive environment to grow in their business.
Financial constraints
Mr Pandey said the lack of financial capacity was a major factor that hindered people from attending routine health checks.
“That is why we decided to carry out the free health check-up and consultation camp so more people could check their hearts and get the free consultation,” he said.
He said during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak and its associated lockdown, the association distributed food items to some needy people, and stressed that many of the casualties occurred because people did not know about their heart condition.
“Once you are aware of your heart, you will, for instance, know that you have issues of diabetes and hypertension, which would then help the individual to work with a doctor through examination to treat the ailment. It would make the treatment more agile and fast,” he said.
Health screening
In all, seven medical experts in different fields — physician consultants, dental specialists, and eyesight specialists — from various facilities in the country volunteered to help the public.
An estimated amount of GH¢55,000 was spent on the exercise, which the association said it would extend to other parts of the country to increase awareness of regular health check-ups.
The association, which currently has 12 core members and more than a 100 members, was established to promote the Indian culture among its nationals in Ghana, especially their children who are born in the country.